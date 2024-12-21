Ukrainian drones entered deep into Russian territory to hit several residential buildings in the city of Kazan on Saturday. The attack — likened to 9/11 by some on social media — prompted an airport closure and mass evacuations from the residential complex. Visuals shared online showed the unmanned aircrafts hitting the side of a building in a fiery explosion in the early hours of Saturday.

Local authorities said no casualties had been reported during the attack. An update shared by the mayor of Kazan on Telegram indicated that the city was cancelling all planned mass events over the weekend. Authorities are also offering temporary accommodation to evacuees. Kazan City hall said some fires had started and were being tackled by the fire brigade.

Meanwhile Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia noted via Telegram that Kazan airport had temporarily halted all flight arrivals and departures. Officials are also reportedly introducing temporary restrictions at two other airports — the smaller city of Izhevsk close to Kazan and Saratov which lies some 650 km south of Kazan. The restrictions at Saratov were later lifted.

Videos on Russian social media networks showed the drones hitting high rise buildings and setting off fireballs.

The visuals have evoked a mixed response on social media — with some likening it to the 9/11 attack in the US.

“This is like Russia's 9/11. This is one of the worst things I've seen in awhile,” insisted one X user.

“This looks familiar…” said another.

“Budget 9/11,” jibed a third.

The press service of Tatarstan governor Rustam Minnikhanov, eight drones had led the attack against the city located some 1,000 kilometres from the frontier. Six hit residential buildings while one hit an industrial facility. A final drone was shot down by local authorities over a river. Meanwhile the Russian Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting "civilian infrastructure" in Kazan and noted that six drones had been neutralised or destroyed.

Also Read | Putin signals no rush to end Ukraine war in marathon TV appearance