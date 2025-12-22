'This is not India’: Far-right group disrupts Sikh procession in New Zealand, performs Haka; video surfaces

A peaceful Sikh religious procession in New Zealand was forced to pause midway after a far-right group staged a provocative protest in South Auckland, triggering fresh concerns over religious freedom, racism, and public safety in the country.

The incident unfolded on Saturday in Manurewa, where a nagar kirtan organised by the Nanaksar Sikh Gurdwara was making its way through the locality with official permission from authorities. Members of the Sikh community, including Nihangs, were seen maintaining restraint even as the procession was blocked.

Videos circulating on social media show protesters linked to the far-right group True Patriots of New Zealand, associated with evangelical leader Brian Tamaki and Destiny Church, lining up along Great South Road. The group performed the traditional Māori haka directly in front of the procession, preventing it from moving forward.

While the haka is a powerful cultural expression of Māori identity and unity, critics said its use in this context appeared confrontational. Protesters were seen holding banners that read “This is New Zealand, not India” and wearing shirts with slogans such as “Kiwis First” and “Keep New Zealand New Zealand”. Videos also captured chants of Christian slogans, including repeated invocations of Jesus.

New Zealand Police remained on the scene, positioning themselves between the two groups to prevent the situation from escalating. No violence was reported, but organisers later described the disruption as “unexpected and deeply troubling”, particularly given that the event had been approved in advance.

The incident drew sharp reactions from Sikh religious and political leaders in India. Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, said Sikhs had lived and worked legally in New Zealand for decades, contributing to its economy and society. He urged the New Zealand government to ensure the community’s safety and prevent such incidents in the future, India Today reported.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami also appealed to both the Indian and New Zealand governments to safeguard the right of Sikhs to practise their faith peacefully.

Condemning the disruption, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Sikh community’s calm response reflected core teachings of “Chardi Kala” and “Sarbat Da Bhala”, even in the face of provocation.

However, the episode also unleashed a wave of racist commentary online. Several posts targeting Sikhs and immigrants drew criticism, adding to concerns that anti-immigrant and religious intolerance is becoming more visible in New Zealand. The Manurewa standoff is reportedly the third such incident this year.

Earlier this year, protests led by Tamaki saw flags representing Hindu, Islamic, Buddhist and Palestinian identities desecrated during demonstrations, followed by haka performances—events that had already raised alarms among minority communities.