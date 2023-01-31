This is the best phase of India’s global relations, says President Murmu

New Delhi: Praising the current state of India’s diplomatic position in the world, President Murmu said that “this is the best phase of India’s global relations".

“We have strengthened our cooperation and friendship with various countries of the world. On the one hand, we are chairing the SCO this year, and on the other, being a member of the Quad, we are working for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," said the president in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023-24 on 1 February. The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on 14 February. Parliament will reconvene on 12 March for the second part of the session and continue till 6 April.

Murmu also praised India’s diplomacy in specific crises as seen over the last few years.

“We have expanded our role keeping our national interests paramount. Whether it was the earthquake in Afghanistan or the crisis in Sri Lanka, we were the first to provide humanitarian aid," said President Murmu.

“The goodwill that India has generated benefitted us during the crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine. We safely evacuated our distressed citizens from these countries. By helping the citizens of many other countries, India again displayed its humanitarian gesture to the world,’ she went on to add.

Murmu also praised India’s diplomatic record on keeping terrorism on the global agenda.

“Today the world is also acknowledging India’s tough stand on terrorism. Due to this, India’s voice against terrorism is being heard seriously on every global platform. In October last year, a special meeting of the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee was organized for the first time in India. In this too, India made its position clear against terrorism. My government is also sincerely presenting the concerns related to cyber security before the whole world," she said.