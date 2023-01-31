This is the best phase of India’s global relations, says President Murmu

This is the best phase of India’s global relations, says President Murmu1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:24 PM IST
India has strengthened cooperation and friendship with various countries of the world. On the one hand, it is chairing the SCO this year, and on the other, being a member of the Quad, India is working for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific
New Delhi: Praising the current state of India’s diplomatic position in the world, President Murmu said that “this is the best phase of India’s global relations".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×