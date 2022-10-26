Public indifference is the biggest threat to Charles' reign, if historian Dr. Anna Whitelock is to be believed. According to her, apathy would be the biggest challenge to Charles' rule. Royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed to Di For Daily that the assumption is that people will just clock out and lose interest in the monarchy.

People won't be interested in or actually understand the monarchy, which could lead to the establishment of a republic and the end of the monarchy, Nicholl says. On the other hand, the good news for the Royal Family is what has been observed over the first few weeks of King Charles' rule indicates anything but disinterest, she says.

People have been keeping a close eye on King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Nicholl believes that it isn't necessarily disinterested at this point.

Meanwhile, people would be interested to see what happens when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK for King Charles III’s coronation. Prior to their planned visit to the UK, a potential disagreement between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal Family has come to light. According to Christiana Maxion, she anticipates their return to be brief.

According to Christiana, Harry's father, King Charles, would at the very least like to have him at his future coronation. Family dynamics have undoubtedly changed with the death of the Queen, she continued.

Even inside the Royal Family, arguments would surely come up, according to Christiana. But she pointed out that a man normally stands by his wife in such circumstances. She argues that even though Harry's return would cause the family a great deal of disruption, their growing bond would encourage an attitude of "us against the world," which inevitably leads to exclusion and conflict.