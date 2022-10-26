This is the biggest threat to Charles' reign, Royal expert clarifies2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 08:39 AM IST
People have been keeping a close eye on King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.
People have been keeping a close eye on King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.
Public indifference is the biggest threat to Charles' reign, if historian Dr. Anna Whitelock is to be believed. According to her, apathy would be the biggest challenge to Charles' rule. Royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed to Di For Daily that the assumption is that people will just clock out and lose interest in the monarchy.