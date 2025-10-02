‘This is the last opportunity’ – Israel warns Gaza residents as IDF closes in on city

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday confirmed that Israeli forces are nearing the full encirclement of Gaza City. Speaking to reporters, Katz said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are currently seizing control of the western portion of the Netzarim Corridor, south of Gaza City, extending up to the coast.

“This will tighten the encirclement around Gaza City and everyone leaving it to the south will be forced to pass through IDF checkpoints,” Katz said, according to The Times of Israel.

Warning to Gaza residents Katz emphasized that this stage of the operation marks a critical point for civilians in Gaza.

“This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City, in the face of IDF activity that continues with full force,” he added, according to the news report.

He further clarified that those remaining in Gaza City would largely be “terrorists and supporters of terror.”

IDF prepared for all scenarios Katz stressed that the IDF is preparing for all eventualities and is committed to continuing its operations until specific objectives are met.

“The IDF is preparing for all possibilities and is determined to continue its operations, until the return of all the hostages and the disarmament of Hamas, en route to ending the war,” Katz was quoted as saying by the news outlet.