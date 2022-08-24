This is what Rishi Sunak will do if he loses UK PM race to Liz Truss

UK Prime Minister election results will be out on 5 September. With reports of Rishi Sunak being favourable candidate for health secretary under Liz Truss leadership, Rishi Sunak shares what he will do if he loses the election
As Britain is about to get a new Prime Minister, PM candidate Rishi Sunak has made it clear that if he losses the election against Conservative rival Liz Truss, he would not serve in her government.
“One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in the cabinet the last few years -- you need to agree with the big things," the former chancellor, who is expected to lose the Tory party leadership contest, told BBC Radio 2 on Monday.
Giving further clarification on his plans, Rishi said, “Because it’s tough, as I found out when you don’t and I wouldn’t want to end up in a situation like that again."
Last month, Rishi Sunak shocked Boris Johnson's government by resigning from his position because he was dissatisfied with the Boris Johnson government. Ultimately it led to Boris Johnson’s downfall as premier. Now, Rishi and Truss are at odds with each other over their plans for the economy. According to some UK dailies, Rishi Sunak has arisen as a favourable candidate for health secretary under Lizz Truss.
When asked about the reports, Rishi said, “I am not focused on all of that, and I doubt Liz is. I am not thinking about jobs for me or anyone else."
Rishi Sunak calls for patriotism, hard work and service for nation-building.
On the 10th round of hustings in Birmingham, Rishi Sunak said that there will be a huge focus on patriotism, family, hard work, and service to improve the governance and build a better Britain.“We need to do three things. First, we need to build trust. We need to rebuild our economy and then reunite our country," he said.
On his speech to address the Tory members, Rishi focused on improving the health care system of the country if he comes to power. He promised of reforming the publicly funded healthcare system in the country to prevent the unnecessary spending in the name of healthcare infrastructure.
Ever since his candidature for the Prime Minister of UK, Rishi Sunak, has always claimed of choosing honest and genuine ways to convey his message to the people. "I have not chosen to say what people want to hear but I have said things that I believe the country needs to hear." said Sunak.
It is worth noting that media reports and surveys are indicating a widening gap between Rishi Sunak and his victory as UK PM. As per the survery of members of the governing Conservative Party, Truss is ahead of Rishi Sunak in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK PM.
At first, Rishi Sunak garnered 26 per cent votes and Liz Truss was on 58 per cent and rest 12 percent were undecided. However, the figures changed to 28 per cent for Rishi and 60 per cent for Liz and 9 per cent for the undecided. The final results will be out in the first week of September.
At first, Rishi Sunak garnered 26 per cent votes and Liz Truss was on 58 per cent and rest 12 percent were undecided. However, the figures changed to 28 per cent for Rishi and 60 per cent for Liz and 9 per cent for the undecided. The final results will be out in the first week of September.