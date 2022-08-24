This is what Rishi Sunak will do if he loses UK PM race to Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak calls for patriotism, hard work and service for nation-building.

On the 10th round of hustings in Birmingham, Rishi Sunak said that there will be a huge focus on patriotism, family, hard work, and service to improve the governance and build a better Britain.“We need to do three things. First, we need to build trust. We need to rebuild our economy and then reunite our country," he said.