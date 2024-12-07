The Prince of Wales will meet with US President-elect Donald Trump and First Lady Jill Biden during his visit to France for the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Prince William will join other world leaders in Paris to mark the restoration of the iconic landmark, which was devastated by a fire five years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kensington Palace said, as per BBC report, that Prince William may discuss the significance of the US-UK "special relationship" during his meetings with Trump and Jill Biden. The Prince last met Trump in 2019 during the then-president’s state visit to the UK.

Prince William is attending the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening event at the request of the UK government and will join French President Emmanuel Macron and other heads of state for the event. This marks his first official visit to Paris since 2017, when he and the Princess of Wales visited in the aftermath of Brexit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

€700 million restoration effort brings new life to Notre-Dame CathedralThe Notre-Dame restoration began following a major fire in 2019 that destroyed its stained-glass windows, wooden interiors, and its iconic spire. Despite the fire, approximately 600 firefighters saved the main structure of the 850-year-old cathedral, including its two bell towers, after 15 hours of battling the blaze.

The restoration has seen the efforts of about 2,000 skilled workers, including masons, carpenters, restorers, and engineers. The project reportedly costs €700 million.

Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead the reopening ceremony on Saturday, with over 1,500 guests expected to attend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star-studded concert to mark Notre-Dame’s reopening Psalms, prayers, and hymns will resonate through the vast interior of Notre-Dame Cathedral as its historic organ is reawakened after years of silence. The cathedral’s 8,000-pipe organ has been meticulously restored and cleaned of toxic lead dust, with four organists set to perform an improvised interplay of melodies in response to the archbishop’s invocation.

This symbolic restoration of sound represents a powerful moment as the organ resumes its place as a centerpiece of the cathedral’s spiritual and cultural identity. The iconic instrument, a masterpiece of engineering, has been part of the cathedral's soundscape for centuries.

Additionally, the cathedral’s largest bell, Emmanuel, will ring in F-sharp, a musical legacy from King Louis XIV’s reign in 1683. Weighing an astonishing 13 tons, Emmanuel remains a lasting reminder of Notre-Dame’s rich history and architectural significance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later in the evening, a special star-studded concert will take place inside the cathedral to celebrate its reopening and the collective effort to restore it. World-renowned performers, including pianist Lang Lang, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and soprano Pretty Yende, will take part in this symbolic event. The concert promises to deliver a moving tribute to Notre-Dame’s rebirth while sharing a universal message of unity and harmony.