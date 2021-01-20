OPEN APP
Home >News >World >This is your time: Barack Obama to Joe Biden on becoming President of USA
Barack Obama and Joe Biden
Barack Obama and Joe Biden

This is your time: Barack Obama to Joe Biden on becoming President of USA

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 10:51 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Joe Biden, 78, became the oldest U.S. president in history

Former President of United States Barack Obama has congratulated Joe Biden on a day when he became the 46th President of United States of America.

Barack Obama wrote on Twitter,"Congratulations to my friend, President@JoeBiden! This is your time."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The orders will fulfill Biden's campaign promise to make COVID-19 relief a top priority and will mark a sharp divergence from the Trump administration's pandemic response

Joe Biden to hit reset on nation's fight against COVID-19 on his first day

2 min read . 11:36 PM IST
Biden is also proposing a sweeping immigration bill that would provide a pathway to citizenship for roughly 11 million people living illegally in the US

Biden to reverse Trump travel ban, halt wall construction

3 min read . 11:30 PM IST
File Photo: KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah during a protest in support of farmers

Siddaramaiah, Shivkumar detained while protesting against farm laws in Bengaluru

1 min read . 11:15 PM IST
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stand during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Trump's vice president Mike Pence applauds successor at inauguration

2 min read . 11:11 PM IST


Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country reeling from deep political divides, a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

With his hand on a five-inch thick heirloom Bible that has been in his family for more than a century, Biden took the presidential oath of office administered by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts just after noon (1700 GMT), vowing to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Biden, 78, became the oldest U.S. president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that was largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout