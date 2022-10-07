Reward for tourists: This Italian region will pay you on arrival, know more here

The new changes have been introduced for Friuli Venezia Giulia to promote tourism sector in this region after it is considered one of the least visited areas in Italy.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
To revive the tourism sector in the Italian city Friuli Venezia Giulia, the administration is mulling to pay people who visit it through the new scheme that has recently been introduced, reported SchengenVisaInfo.com on 7 October.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
To revive the tourism sector in the Italian city Friuli Venezia Giulia, the administration is mulling to pay people who visit it through the new scheme that has recently been introduced, reported SchengenVisaInfo.com on 7 October.
The new changes have been introduced for Friuli Venezia Giulia to promote tourism sector in this region after it is considered one of the least visited areas in Italy.
The new changes have been introduced for Friuli Venezia Giulia to promote tourism sector in this region after it is considered one of the least visited areas in Italy.
Apart from this, the administration has confirmed that all visitors will be eligible to travel across the country by train without being subject to payments as officials have stressed that they would pay the train fares for visitors anywhere in Italy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from this, the administration has confirmed that all visitors will be eligible to travel across the country by train without being subject to payments as officials have stressed that they would pay the train fares for visitors anywhere in Italy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The officials have also confirmed that they will give visitors a card to attract a large number of visitors to this zone. Through this card, visitors can gain free entry to museums, free public transport, as well as discounts elsewhere.
The officials have also confirmed that they will give visitors a card to attract a large number of visitors to this zone. Through this card, visitors can gain free entry to museums, free public transport, as well as discounts elsewhere.
According to the report, all the tourists will be eligible to travel on state-run Trenitalia trains, from regular regional lines to Intercity, as well as the high-speed Frecce lines.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the report, all the tourists will be eligible to travel on state-run Trenitalia trains, from regular regional lines to Intercity, as well as the high-speed Frecce lines.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For that purpose, visitors are required to book a package, also taking into account accommodation at a hotel taking part in the initiative. A CNN report said that the price of the return ticket will be deducted as a discount from the total, when a visitor books a two-night package.
For that purpose, visitors are required to book a package, also taking into account accommodation at a hotel taking part in the initiative. A CNN report said that the price of the return ticket will be deducted as a discount from the total, when a visitor books a two-night package.
Though the scheme doesn't apply to the Italian city Venice, where one will have to pay in order to visit it. Earlier, authorities had mentioned that starting from 1 January, 2023, all travelers who plan to visit Venice will be subject to a fee.
Though the scheme doesn't apply to the Italian city Venice, where one will have to pay in order to visit it. Earlier, authorities had mentioned that starting from 1 January, 2023, all travelers who plan to visit Venice will be subject to a fee.
The authorities said that tickets would range from $3.25–to $10.85, while the price would depend on the time of the year. Also, lacking a valid ticket would result in being turned away at the Venice entrance by authorities in this city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The authorities said that tickets would range from $3.25–to $10.85, while the price would depend on the time of the year. Also, lacking a valid ticket would result in being turned away at the Venice entrance by authorities in this city.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As per a report by retailers’ association Comfommercio, Italy’s tourism income would reach nearly €17 billion in revenues this summer.
As per a report by retailers’ association Comfommercio, Italy’s tourism income would reach nearly €17 billion in revenues this summer.
Most of the Italy's visitors belong from the United States, with a total of 2.2 million US visitors that were expected to bring to the country €2.1 billion for a period between July and September or 20 per cent more compared to pre-pandemic levels, added the report.
Most of the Italy's visitors belong from the United States, with a total of 2.2 million US visitors that were expected to bring to the country €2.1 billion for a period between July and September or 20 per cent more compared to pre-pandemic levels, added the report.
Recent hike in room occupancy and number of arrivals is the country in the fist half shows the European country is recuperating from the damages caused by the virus. Though a quarter of a million jobs across the Italian travel and tourism sector would remain unfilled this year, revealed World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) analysis.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Recent hike in room occupancy and number of arrivals is the country in the fist half shows the European country is recuperating from the damages caused by the virus. Though a quarter of a million jobs across the Italian travel and tourism sector would remain unfilled this year, revealed World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) analysis.