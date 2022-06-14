The job description posted by a Shawn Barnes, Technical Recruiter at GTN Technical Staffing and Consulting, has uniquely put forth a job description for the post of a data analyst at the company
A creative job description posted on American business and employment-oriented online service LinkedIn has caught the attention and for all the right reasons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A creative job description posted on American business and employment-oriented online service LinkedIn has caught the attention and for all the right reasons.
The job description is posted by a Shawn Barnes, Technical Recruiter at GTN Technical Staffing and Consulting, has uniquely put forth a job description for the post of a data analyst at GTN technical Staffing and Consulting.
The job description is posted by a Shawn Barnes, Technical Recruiter at GTN Technical Staffing and Consulting, has uniquely put forth a job description for the post of a data analyst at GTN technical Staffing and Consulting.
The job description takes advantage of the recently concluded high profile televised defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the Virginia court.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The job description takes advantage of the recently concluded high profile televised defamation suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard at the Virginia court.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The LinkedIn post fabricates a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, harping on the notes of putting something scandalous first, to catch the attention of the audience.
The LinkedIn post fabricates a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, harping on the notes of putting something scandalous first, to catch the attention of the audience.
The post starts with ‘🚨BOMBSHELL!!!🚨’
The post starts with ‘🚨BOMBSHELL!!!🚨’
That's right! The highly followed and publicised defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber has the potential to still catch the attention of viewers globally, weeks after the trial was over. The trial also saw a long drawn social media campaign, majorly against Amber Heard who claimed that she was the victim of domestic abuse from ex-husband Johnny Depp.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
That's right! The highly followed and publicised defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber has the potential to still catch the attention of viewers globally, weeks after the trial was over. The trial also saw a long drawn social media campaign, majorly against Amber Heard who claimed that she was the victim of domestic abuse from ex-husband Johnny Depp.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Pirates of the Carribean star was found guilty on one count by the jury and has been asked to pay $2 million in damages to Amber Heard. Meanwhile, the Aquaman star was found guilty of defaming Johnny Depp and two other counts and has been asked to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages.
The Pirates of the Carribean star was found guilty on one count by the jury and has been asked to pay $2 million in damages to Amber Heard. Meanwhile, the Aquaman star was found guilty of defaming Johnny Depp and two other counts and has been asked to pay Depp $10.35 million in damages.
Circling back to the job alert, Barnes' post fabricates a conversation between Depp and Heard wherein Heard asks Depp if he loves her.
Depp: (Turns to his lawyer, and his lawyer shakes her head)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Depp: (Turns to his lawyer, and his lawyer shakes her head)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Heard: I have something to talk to you about.
Heard: I have something to talk to you about.
Depp (with his head still down): I have nothing to talk to you about.
Depp (with his head still down): I have nothing to talk to you about.
Heard: Please, look at me!
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Heard: Please, look at me!
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Depp: Goodbye Amber.
Depp: Goodbye Amber.
Heard: Tell me something Johnny, do you still love me?
Heard: Tell me something Johnny, do you still love me?
Depp: (Keeps quiet)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Depp: (Keeps quiet)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Herd: Do you still love me, Johnny?
Herd: Do you still love me, Johnny?
Depp (lifts his head, looks her straight in the eyes, and says): Amber, this might be the last time we ever speak, so please listen to me very carefully. If you know of a Data Analyst with experience in Python, SQL, A/B testing and Excel, you absolutely need to call Shawn Barnes with GTN Technical Staffing. He is the best! You can reach him at 214-996-9419."
Depp (lifts his head, looks her straight in the eyes, and says): Amber, this might be the last time we ever speak, so please listen to me very carefully. If you know of a Data Analyst with experience in Python, SQL, A/B testing and Excel, you absolutely need to call Shawn Barnes with GTN Technical Staffing. He is the best! You can reach him at 214-996-9419."
The post also has Barnes' phone number for people with relevant experience and eligibility to reach out.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The post also has Barnes' phone number for people with relevant experience and eligibility to reach out.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
At a time when, several social media platforms are also doubling up as job search portals, this creative post is sure to reach millions for its sheer witty humour.
At a time when, several social media platforms are also doubling up as job search portals, this creative post is sure to reach millions for its sheer witty humour.
Others on LinkedIn thoroughly enjoyed this post. One user commented, “Man oh man - the cat is now out of the bag on this one - we’ll start seeing these everywhere." hinting at the Depp-Heard reference. Another user also wrote “You win LinkedIn today Shawn Barnes".
Others on LinkedIn thoroughly enjoyed this post. One user commented, “Man oh man - the cat is now out of the bag on this one - we’ll start seeing these everywhere." hinting at the Depp-Heard reference. Another user also wrote “You win LinkedIn today Shawn Barnes".