This Jonas brother was rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries1 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2022, 10:03 PM IST
Pictures of Nick Jonas has gone viral where he is seen limping off to the Emergency room with the help of elder brother Kevin Jonas.
Pictures of Nick Jonas has gone viral where he is seen limping off to the Emergency room with the help of elder brother Kevin Jonas.
Listen to this article
WASHINGTON : Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas was seen limping off to the hospital after he reportedly sustained injuries during a softball game on Sunday.