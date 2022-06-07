WASHINGTON : Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas was seen limping off to the hospital after he reportedly sustained injuries during a softball game on Sunday.

Pictures of Nick Jonas has gone viral where he is seen limping off to the Emergency room with the help of elder brother Kevin Jonas.

Nick Jonas limps into emergency room after sustaining softball injury https://t.co/Te8MXQlIGM pic.twitter.com/I1E3MkeaY7 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 6, 2022

The Jealous hitmaker is often seen playing softball with his friends and family on weekends.

He is slated to perform at Las Vegas this week.

Page Six shared the video, in which Nick can be seen limping into the hospital along with his older brother Kevin. According to the news outlet, Nick was several innings into a softball game when he appeared to be hit in the groin with the ball.

Resharing the video on Instagram, fans have wished him a speedy recovery.

A fan wrote, "Ouch... I hope he feel better soon and he can perform this week on Las Vegas".

Another user wrote, "Hope he feel better soon".

Last week, Nick joined his brothers Joe and Kevin for Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency.

Usually wife Priyanka Chopra is seen with the singer before his softball matches. However, Chopra is in Paris. She attended a Bulgari launch event last night, for which she was also joined by actor Anne Hathaway and singer Lisa.

The couple embraced parenthood in January this year, with the birth of their first daughter, Malti Marie, via a surrogacy. She was born premature in January and stayed in the NICU for several months.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.