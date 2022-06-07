OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  This Jonas brother was rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries
Listen to this article

WASHINGTON : Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas was seen limping off to the hospital after he reportedly sustained injuries during a softball game on Sunday.

Pictures of Nick Jonas has gone viral where he is seen limping off to the Emergency room with the help of elder brother Kevin Jonas.

The Jealous hitmaker is often seen playing softball with his friends and family on weekends.

He is slated to perform at Las Vegas this week.

Page Six shared the video, in which Nick can be seen limping into the hospital along with his older brother Kevin. According to the news outlet, Nick was several innings into a softball game when he appeared to be hit in the groin with the ball.

Resharing the video on Instagram, fans have wished him a speedy recovery.

A fan wrote, "Ouch... I hope he feel better soon and he can perform this week on Las Vegas".

Another user wrote, "Hope he feel better soon".

Last week, Nick joined his brothers Joe and Kevin for Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas residency.

Usually wife Priyanka Chopra is seen with the singer before his softball matches. However, Chopra is in Paris. She attended a Bulgari launch event last night, for which she was also joined by actor Anne Hathaway and singer Lisa.

The couple embraced parenthood in January this year, with the birth of their first daughter, Malti Marie, via a surrogacy. She was born premature in January and stayed in the NICU for several months.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout