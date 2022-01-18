Standing in a queue is one exhausting and frustrating task, but a man in London is doing it professionally and is earning over ₹16,000 a day. Freddie Beckitt, a professional queuer, charges ₹£20 ( ₹2,029) an hour by waiting in queue for people who don't want to. Beckitt claims that he earns up to £160 in one day.

The 31-year-old told The Sun that queuing comes naturally to him as he's a Londoner and has practised it "down to a fine art".

He remains the busiest during summer when big events and exhibitions are on in London.

His favorite part of the job is to wait for tickets to popular events.

"I worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A's Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-sixties," he told The Sun.

"The actual queuing was just three hours but they asked me to collect their tickets too and wait for them to arrive, so I just had hours perusing the V&A museum being paid £20 an hour, it was great," he added.

Beckitt further advertises his skills on Taskrabbit as someone who offers services like pet sitting, packing, errands and gardening.

Beckitt knows his best bargain, he says he can't charge more than £20 an hour and the work doesn't require any skill or even hard work.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.