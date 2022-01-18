This man earns 16,000 per day by standing in line for the rich

Standing in a queue is one exhausting and frustrating task, but a man in London is doing it professionally and is earning over ₹16,000 a day. Freddie Beckitt, a professional queuer, charges ₹£20 ( ₹2,029) an hour by waiting in queue for people who don't want to. Beckitt claims that he earns up to £160 in one day.

