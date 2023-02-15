Next time you hide something from your wife, think about this example. Here is what happened two years ago. A Chinese guy with the last name Zhou won a lottery for 10 million yuan ($1.5 million), receiving 8.43 million yuan after taxes. Zhou made the choice to keep the news of his lottery win from his wife, Lin.

He sent 2 million yuan to his older sister on the day the reward money was deposited into his bank account. A few days later, he took out 103,000 yuan ($730,000) to assist his ex-wife in purchasing a flat.

However, his current wife Lin requested a divorce after learning of Zhou's deceit. She petitioned the court to force Zhou to pay her two-thirds of the total 2.7 million yuan he had hidden from her with his sister and ex-wife in exchange for the right to an equal division of the couple's assets.

The court determined that Zhou's lottery winnings were transferred to his sister and ex-wife as part of the couple's shared property. He misappropriated the couple's joint assets by what he did after receiving the reward to keep the money hidden from his then-wife. The judge granted Lin's plea for 60% of the hidden winnings.

In China, hiding a lottery jackpot from a partner is not a new phenomenon. A man in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region of southern China won 220 million yuan ($32 million) in the lottery in October 2022. He later informed the media that he did not want to tell his wife and child so they wouldn't become "conceited", reported South China Morning Post.

On Douyin, the Chinese name for TikTok, the case has attracted thousands of comments and has become a major sensation on Chinese social media. The award has only made things worse between these two, said one user while another said that it was another reason for him to stay single.

