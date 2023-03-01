This mental health startup to lay off 15% of its workforce

The year 2023 turned jittery for employees as layoffs shock continued. There is a scarcity of jobs as tens of thousands of employees are let go by many companies, especially by tech biggies, unicorns, and startups. However, it looks like the health sector, too isn't safe from this layoff wave. A US based Mental-health startup Cerebral is laying off 15 percent of its workforce, Business Insider has reported.

These layoffs comes as Cerebral's yearlong plan to reorganise the company and focus on the services patients want, Wall Street Journal has reported citing a spokesman for the company.

In an email to employee, CEO Dr David Mou as reported by Business Insider said that the cuts were necessary to maintain a sustainable business and "to ensure we can continue to provide care to our patients in need."

The company also said that affected employees will be fully supported with extended severance pay and benefits, as well as outplacement services."

The exact number of staff strength or the number of employees being laid off are not yet known, however Business Insider reported that it would be laying off 285 people in its third round of job cuts.

Earlier in October 2022, the company had laid off 20 percent of its workforce.

The company was launched in the year 2020 and had attracted hundreds of thousands of patients with social-media ads and quick prescriptions for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and other mental-health conditions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In 2021, it had a had a valuation of $4.8 billion which was just less than two years after its launch, PitchBook which tracks private companies said.

Meanwhile, reports also show that layoff have also come as the company is going through increased scrutiny and federal investigations into its prescribing practices.

Cerebral faces investigations from various authorities, including the US Federal Trade Commission, into whether the company engaged in deceptive or unfair practices related to advertising or marketing of mental health services.