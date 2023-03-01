This mental health startup to lay off 15% of its workforce

The year 2023 turned jittery for employees as layoffs shock continued. There is a scarcity of jobs as tens of thousands of employees are let go by many companies, especially by tech biggies, unicorns, and startups. However, it looks like the health sector, too isn't safe from this layoff wave. A US based Mental-health startup Cerebral is laying off 15 percent of its workforce, Business Insider has reported.

