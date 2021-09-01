This Middle East country now has the world’s toughest vaccine rules

Immunization spiked significantly as the August 1 deadline for the vaccine pass approached, with the kingdom offering shots from AstraZeneca to all adults as well as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to everyone aged 12 and above. The number of fully-vaccinated people has jumped to 42% of the population from just 13% six weeks ago. Around 63%, including 99% of public school students aged 12 to 18, have received at least one dose.