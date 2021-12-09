Sharjah, one of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates, will switch to a four-day work week, Gulf News reported.

The decision was approved by the Sharjah Executive Council, the newspaper reported. The four working days will be Monday to Thursday and working hours will be 7:30am to 3:30 pm.

The move follows the UAE federal government saying it plans to switch its working week to Monday to Friday from the start of next year, a step that aligns the Gulf country with most global markets. Stock markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will also shift their working week, although trading hours won’t change.

The changes made to the work week and enhanced weekend is aimed at boosting the competitiveness of UAE in various sectors and to support the business environment in the region and it came after an extensive study, Gulf News report further said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

