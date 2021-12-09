The move follows the UAE federal government saying it plans to switch its working week to Monday to Friday from the start of next year, a step that aligns the Gulf country with most global markets. Stock markets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will also shift their working week, although trading hours won’t change.
The changes made to the work week and enhanced weekend is aimed at boosting the competitiveness of UAE in various sectors and to support the business environment in the region and it came after an extensive study, Gulf News report further said.