The Hexapro COVID vaccine was tested using the Vaxxas high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology, and the results showed that the patch is far more effective at neutralising COVID-19 variants.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Are scared of needles and hence, apprehensive to take the COVID vaccines? Then, there is an easy solution now. Researchers have now developed a needle-free vaccine patch that they claim works better against variants like Omicron and Delta.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Are scared of needles and hence, apprehensive to take the COVID vaccines? Then, there is an easy solution now. Researchers have now developed a needle-free vaccine patch that they claim works better against variants like Omicron and Delta.
The study was conducted by University of Queensland in partnership with Brisbane biotechnology company Vaxxas.
The study was conducted by University of Queensland in partnership with Brisbane biotechnology company Vaxxas.
The Hexapro SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccine was tested using the Vaxxas high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology, and the results showed that the patch is far more effective at neutralising COVID-19 variants.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Hexapro SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccine was tested using the Vaxxas high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology, and the results showed that the patch is far more effective at neutralising COVID-19 variants.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
UQ’s Dr Christopher McMillan said, as per the University of Queensland newsletter, the vaccine patch appeared to counteract new variants more effectively than the current SARs-CoV-2 vaccine delivered by injection.
UQ’s Dr Christopher McMillan said, as per the University of Queensland newsletter, the vaccine patch appeared to counteract new variants more effectively than the current SARs-CoV-2 vaccine delivered by injection.
“The high-density microarray patch is a vaccine delivery platform that precisely delivers the vaccine into the layers of the skin which are rich in immune cells," Dr McMillan said.
“The high-density microarray patch is a vaccine delivery platform that precisely delivers the vaccine into the layers of the skin which are rich in immune cells," Dr McMillan said.
"We found that vaccination via a patch was approximately 11 times more effective at combatting the Omicron variant when compared with the same vaccine administered via a needle."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We found that vaccination via a patch was approximately 11 times more effective at combatting the Omicron variant when compared with the same vaccine administered via a needle."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said the results extended further than just the Hexapro vaccine.
He said the results extended further than just the Hexapro vaccine.
“So far, every vaccine type we have tested through the patch, including subunit, DNA, inactivated virus and conjugate produces superior immune responses compared to traditional needle vaccination methods," he said.
“So far, every vaccine type we have tested through the patch, including subunit, DNA, inactivated virus and conjugate produces superior immune responses compared to traditional needle vaccination methods," he said.
Meanwhile, another member of the research team Dr. David Muller said currently-available vaccines may not be as effective because of the constantly emerging new variants of COVID-19, and this has left researchers at a crossroads.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, another member of the research team Dr. David Muller said currently-available vaccines may not be as effective because of the constantly emerging new variants of COVID-19, and this has left researchers at a crossroads.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“This decreased effectiveness was highlighted by the Omicron variant, which contains over 30 mutations in the spike protein," Dr Muller said.
“This decreased effectiveness was highlighted by the Omicron variant, which contains over 30 mutations in the spike protein," Dr Muller said.
“The large number of mutations have given the virus the ability to evade the immune responses generated by the current vaccines.
“The large number of mutations have given the virus the ability to evade the immune responses generated by the current vaccines.
“However, the patch technology has the potential to offer a new – and more effective – weapon in our arsenal, at a time where new variants are mutating at a rapid rate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“However, the patch technology has the potential to offer a new – and more effective – weapon in our arsenal, at a time where new variants are mutating at a rapid rate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“The patches are not only more effective against emerging variants but are also far easier to administer than needle-based vaccines.
“The patches are not only more effective against emerging variants but are also far easier to administer than needle-based vaccines.
“But, it is important to stress that existing vaccines are still an effective way of combatting serious illness and disease from this virus and it is not the time to drop our guard."
“But, it is important to stress that existing vaccines are still an effective way of combatting serious illness and disease from this virus and it is not the time to drop our guard."