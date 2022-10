Swiss watchmaker Omega and the European Space Agency are working on a timepiece Marstimer, which has some unique features. True to the name, this watch can tell time on Mars.

Marstimer, which was unveiled recently, is the latest addition to the Omegas Speedmaster series that has been long association with space exploration. In the future, this watch could become a key component for astronauts headed to the Red Planet due to the difference in daytime and night times on the two planets. While a day is 24 hours long on Earth, it is 25 hours on Mars.

Here are a few unique features of the watch:

Marstimer will be the first watch to display the time on Earth and Mars together

It can find the true north on Earth and Mars without using a magnetic compass.

It can withstand extreme temperatures and pressure exerted during space travel and atmospheric entry into another planet.

Also, it can withstand extremes of the vacuum of space, vibrations, stresses of launch, radiation, and the harsh conditions of other worlds.

The watch face is a combination of analogue and digital model

A release by ESA and Omega reads, "The Marstimer watch, developed with the same spirit that sent the first humans to space, builds on that heritage and looks forward to a new era of space exploration."

Specifications of the watch:

Turning the watch over reveals a caseback embossed in the centre with OMEGA’s famous Speedmaster wording and Seahorse logo. Circled by the words SPEEDMASTER X-33 MARSTIMER, ESA TESTED AND QUALIFIED. Providing the power is OMEGA’s 5622 Calibre, the official website says

For those wishing to switch out the grade 2 and 5 titanium bracelet, the Marstimer also comes with a dedicated NATO strap. This is included in the special watch roll, which has a nod to the red planet on its inner lining: a reproduction of Hebes Chasma, a unique steep-sided canyon on the surface of Mars, it adds

The watch includes features from the previous ESA-Omega collaboration on X-33 Skywalker that used ideas from ESA astronaut Jean-Franois Clervoy.

Previously, Gemini and Apollo-era astronauts have worn watched designed by the Swiss company. They are also modern-day astronauts on the International Space Station.