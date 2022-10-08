This Omega watch can tell time in Mars and many other things. 5 things to know

This Omega watch can tell time in Mars and many other things. 5 things to know2 min read . 03:48 PM IST
Marstimer will be the first watch to display the time on Earth and Mars together
Swiss watchmaker Omega and the European Space Agency are working on a timepiece Marstimer, which has some unique features. True to the name, this watch can tell time on Mars.
Marstimer, which was unveiled recently, is the latest addition to the Omegas Speedmaster series that has been long association with space exploration. In the future, this watch could become a key component for astronauts headed to the Red Planet due to the difference in daytime and night times on the two planets. While a day is 24 hours long on Earth, it is 25 hours on Mars.
A release by ESA and Omega reads, "The Marstimer watch, developed with the same spirit that sent the first humans to space, builds on that heritage and looks forward to a new era of space exploration."
Turning the watch over reveals a caseback embossed in the centre with OMEGA’s famous Speedmaster wording and Seahorse logo. Circled by the words SPEEDMASTER X-33 MARSTIMER, ESA TESTED AND QUALIFIED. Providing the power is OMEGA’s 5622 Calibre, the official website says
For those wishing to switch out the grade 2 and 5 titanium bracelet, the Marstimer also comes with a dedicated NATO strap. This is included in the special watch roll, which has a nod to the red planet on its inner lining: a reproduction of Hebes Chasma, a unique steep-sided canyon on the surface of Mars, it adds
The watch includes features from the previous ESA-Omega collaboration on X-33 Skywalker that used ideas from ESA astronaut Jean-Franois Clervoy.
Previously, Gemini and Apollo-era astronauts have worn watched designed by the Swiss company. They are also modern-day astronauts on the International Space Station.
