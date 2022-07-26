This Omicron variant makes up whopping 82% of Covid variants in US, CDC says

Meanwhile, as per latest reports, the United States President Joe Biden who is suffering from Covid-19 is likely infected by highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5. President Biden's physician Dr Kevin O'Connor in a memo informed, "our preliminary sequencing results have returned. The President's causative agent is most likely the BA5 variant. This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant which is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the United States at this time." The White House physician further informed that the United States President is recovering from Covid-19 and is improving following antiviral treatment. "President Biden completed his second full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms continue to improve. His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches. His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," added the memo.