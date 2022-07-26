This Omicron variant makes up whopping 82% of Covid variants in US, CDC says

The Omicron BA.5 reportedly has been driving a surge of new infections globally and has shown to be particularly good at evading the immune protection afforded either by vaccination or prior infection, as per reports
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday that the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron was estimated to make up whopping 81.9% of the circulating coronavirus variants in the United States for the week ended July 23, which is considerably higher than the 75.9% prevalence estimated in the preceding week.
The Omicron BA.5 reportedly has been driving a surge of new infections globally and has shown to be particularly good at evading the immune protection afforded either by vaccination or prior infection, according to Reuters. As per the data, Omicron subvariant BA.4 was estimated to make up 12.9% of the circulating variants in the United States.
Additionally, the US Food and Drug Administration has asked vaccine manufacturers to target the two currently dominant subvariants for a potential fall season booster dose. Amid sudden surge in cases, the US health officials are urging people aged 50 or more to get a booster shot, adding that doing so would not prevent them from getting another "bivalent" booster designed to fend off Omicron more specifically later this year, the Reuters report said.
Meanwhile, as per latest reports, the United States President Joe Biden who is suffering from Covid-19 is likely infected by highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5. President Biden's physician Dr Kevin O'Connor in a memo informed, "our preliminary sequencing results have returned. The President's causative agent is most likely the BA5 variant. This is the SARS-CoV-2 variant which is responsible for 75-80% of infections in the United States at this time." The White House physician further informed that the United States President is recovering from Covid-19 and is improving following antiviral treatment. "President Biden completed his second full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms continue to improve. His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches. His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear," added the memo.
Interestingly, in a previous statement, the doctor said that primary sequencing results showed Biden most likely had contracted the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant, which is currently fueling a new Covid wave in the United States.
