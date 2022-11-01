Home / News / World /  This Pakistani film has beaten RRR’s lifetime record but it's not what you think

The Legends Of Maula Jatt, a Pakistani film with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the key roles, is being very well-liked all over the world. The filmmakers, however, have succeeded in agitating SS Rajamouli fans. The Pakistani movie, according to the producers, has outperformed the Indian epic RRR in terms of lifetime box office revenue. The movie's marketing effort, though, has not been warmly received by Indian viewers.

Firstly, what some people are confused about is that The Legends Of Maula Jatt has surpassed the global box office records while it is about the UK only. “The Legends Of Maula Jatt outgrosses “RRR" lifetime business in 17 days in UK," an promotional post of the movie on Instagram says.

Pakistani fans are overwhelmed by the movie’s success. “Forget the crores which is a big plus anyway but the quality of the film speaks for itself. It was made with a miniscule budget compared to bollywood and is still going strong. Pakistan 🇵🇰 I seriously believe has great and naturally good looking actors and they don't have to resort to using skin whitening products. They just need the financial muscle to make quality cinema just like their dramas," says one fan.

While one user reminded everyone that the worldwide collection of movie RRR is around 1200 crore, he was told by another user that it was only about the UK. The numbers have not been revealed by the makers of The Legends Of Maula Jatt, at least not with the promotional post on Instagram. In March 2022, RRR earned 100 crore in the UK. Made with around 50 crore, the Pakistani movie - according to reports - has made around 150 crore so far.

There hasn't been much effort put into getting Pakistani films into international film festivals because they are made exclusively for Pakistani viewers. As a result, Pakistani movies are not well-known outside of the country. The struggling movie industry in Pakistan has suffered because of strict censoring policies as well.

