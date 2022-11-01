This Pakistani film has beaten RRR’s lifetime record but it's not what you think2 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Pakistani fans are overwhelmed by the movie’s success.
Pakistani fans are overwhelmed by the movie’s success.
The Legends Of Maula Jatt, a Pakistani film with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the key roles, is being very well-liked all over the world. The filmmakers, however, have succeeded in agitating SS Rajamouli fans. The Pakistani movie, according to the producers, has outperformed the Indian epic RRR in terms of lifetime box office revenue. The movie's marketing effort, though, has not been warmly received by Indian viewers.