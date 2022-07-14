Home / News / World / This plane is most tracked in the world now. Thanks to its Sri Lanka connection
This plane is most tracked in the world now. Thanks to its Sri Lanka connection
2 min read.02:36 PM ISTAgencies
Saudia flight 788 from Male was being tracked by almost 5,000 users as of 7:43 a.m. GMT, according to data from Flightradar24.com, more than three times the number of people tracking a French Air Force plane flying in Europe
A Saudi Arabian Airlines flight believed to be carrying Sri Lanka’s embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the Maldives to Singapore was the world’s most-tracked flight on Thursday.
Saudia flight 788 from Male was being tracked by almost 5,000 users as of 7:43 a.m. GMT, according to data from Flightradar24.com, more than three times the number of people tracking a French Air Force plane flying in Europe.
According to news agency the Associated Press, Rajapaksa is taking a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane to Singapore and then Saudi Arabia.
The plane, a Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner is scheduled to land in Singapore at about 7.12 pm, according to Flightradar24 data.
Rajapaksa and his wife fled Sri Lanka early Wednesday aboard an air force jet as protesters were taking over government buildings and demanding his registration.
He had promised over the weekend that he would resign, but instead, he named his prime minister acting president in his absence, further incensing those who blame the government for the crisis.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the government announced a curfew in the capital Colombo and its suburbs to run until 5 am Friday and protesters were withdrawing from the presidential palace after occupying it during the weekend. Some were seen unrolling a red carpet in the palace as they left.
Anticipating more protests after a group attempted to storm the Parliament’s entrance a day earlier, troops in green military uniforms and camouflage vests arrived by armoured personnel carriers Thursday to reinforce barricades around the building.
Some protesters had posted videos on social media pleading with others not to storm the Parliament, fearing an escalation of violence.
Protest leader Devinda Kodagode was quoted as saying by AP that they were vacating official buildings after the Parliament speaker said he was seeking legal options to consider since Rajapaksa left without submitting his resignation letter as promised.
The protesters accuse the president and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Rajapaksa’s administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged some of his policies contributed to the meltdown.
