Princess Beatrice even let Harry and Meghan Markle film inside the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cottage
Even as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series has been highly criticised by members of the Royal Family, Princess Beatrice has come to their support.
Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is a niece of King Charles III and a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. She is the first cousin of Willian and Harry now ninth in the line of succession to the British throne.
As per reports, the princess even let them them to film inside the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cottage, a report claimed. The cottage was gifted to Princess Beatrice in 2010 by Queen Elizabeth II.
Daily Mail reported that the princess, who is one of the few royals who are still in communication with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave a nod to the couple by allowing them to shoot their series outside Wendy House at Windsor Cottage.
Meanwhile, reports claims Kate Middleton is reportedly 'hurt' and feels 'betrayed' by Prince Harry in the aftermath of the Netflix series.
“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close," the report said. It further shared Prince William’s reaction to the Netflix series, and reported that the Prince of Wales 'isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate'. “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job," the report added, quoting the source.
Harry and Meghan spoke about the Prince and Princess of Wales on multiple occasions throughout the six-episode series that was released in two parts earlier this month.
