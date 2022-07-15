This sandwich costed a model whopping 1.43 lakh at airport. Know why

This sandwich costed a model whopping ₹1.43 lakh at airport. Know why2 min read . 07:31 PM IST
The tale of undeclared chicken and lettuce and what followed
You are bound to experience those hunger pangs when you are travelling for long distances. And when that happens, you may end up getting over your inhibition to buy super expensive airport food.
But how much are you ready to spend on your food at the airport.
For an Australian model named Jessica Lee, the cost came to a whopping $2,664 or ₹1.43 lakhs.
Here's what happened.
Lee, 19, was travelling from Europe to Australia when she purchased a foot-long Subway sandwich at her stopover at Singapore airport after an 11-hour long flight.
“I ate six inches before my second flight and then saved the other six inches for the flight," she said, adding that the flight crew were "more than happy" with her taking it on board.
However, she was unable to finish the sandwich and did not include it in her customs declaration as well.
"I thought the little declaration thing you do is for your carry-ons and your luggage. So, I didn’t tick chicken and I didn’t tick lettuce. Chicken and lettuce," Lee said.
“And that is a nice little $2,664... to be paid in 28 days," she added.
Further, in a video posted by The Sun, Lee said that she had recently quit her job and was wondering how she would pay her rent and this huge fine.
"I am very aware this is my mistake and I do take ownership; I am paying the fine. Don't copy my expensive mistakes," she concluded.
The video has garnered a flurry of responses from netizens.
While some people felt that she should have been let go with a warning, others were harsher.
“Unfortunately that’s what happens when you break the law," said one person.
“This is how Australia is protected against pests and disease. It’s simple, just tick yes."
