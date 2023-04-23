Escaping away to a remote island in some corner of the world is a common thought shared by many. It's time to seriously consider the thought as an unhabituated island in Scotland in up for sale and it costs less than a BMW. As per the report from news platform CNN, the 25-acre Barlocco Island is currently priced at $1,90,000 ( ₹1.5 crore).

“There’s still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scotƫish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around," Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, the agent handling the sale, said in a statement.

It is improbable that the purchaser would be a regular traveler. This is due to the fact that the closest town is approximately six miles away, and the nearest train station, Dumfries, is an hour's bus ride away from the town. Furthermore, London and Edinburgh are over 350 and 100 miles away, respectively.

Although the island spans about 25 acres, with verdant grass and rugged formations that extend all the way to the sea, there are no structures on it, only a reservoir that serves as a water source for livestock and wildlife during the winter season.

During low tide, access to the island is possible by walking, riding a tractor, or using a quadbike. However, during other times, there is a pebble beach that can be utilized to anchor boats.

"The perfect base to explore the island, partake in some cold water swimming…and enjoy a waterside picnic," Edgar added in the report published by CNN.

“We have witnessed strong demand from domestic and international parties for entire private islands having handled the sale of several in Scotland," Edgar said.