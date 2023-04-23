This Scottish island is up for sale and it costs less than a BMW1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 04:36 PM IST
- Barlocco Island in Scotland is up for sale and as per the reports in currently priced at less than a BMW
Escaping away to a remote island in some corner of the world is a common thought shared by many. It's time to seriously consider the thought as an unhabituated island in Scotland in up for sale and it costs less than a BMW. As per the report from news platform CNN, the 25-acre Barlocco Island is currently priced at $1,90,000 ( ₹1.5 crore).
