This Scottish island is up for sale and it costs less than a BMW

Escaping away to a remote island in some corner of the world is a common thought shared by many. It's time to seriously consider the thought as an unhabituated island in Scotland in up for sale and it costs less than a BMW. As per the report from news platform CNN, the 25-acre Barlocco Island is currently priced at $1,90,000 ( ₹1.5 crore).

