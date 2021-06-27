This shipping dashboard shows why you should Christmas shop early

Lean storerooms aren’t a problem if you know exactly when your next convoy of containers arrives. But such certainty is also scarce these days, and no logistics manager wants to tell to the boss they’ve run out of something. So the drive to pad inventories might underpin demand even as people splurge again on holidays and entertainment. “As some businesses look to carry higher stocks — beyond typical levels of inventory — there is a risk that this could lead to further increases in competition for components and raw materials that are already in short supply," HSBC trade economist Shanella Rajanayagam says.