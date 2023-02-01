This super-luxury $87 million worth yacht can fly on water. See pics
- The design of the superyacht is just a concept for now, but the designers claim that they can actually build a superyacht within two years
Yacht is increasingly becoming an emerging product for leisure, with people enjoying it with their families in the middle of the water. With the popularity of the medium, companies are also racing towards providing top-quality products, and the recent luxurious superyacht by Lazzarini Design Studio is at a different level.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×