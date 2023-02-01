Yacht is increasingly becoming an emerging product for leisure, with people enjoying it with their families in the middle of the water. With the popularity of the medium, companies are also racing towards providing top-quality products, and the recent luxurious superyacht by Lazzarini Design Studio is at a different level.

The superyacht named Plectrum has the ability to lift itself above water and practically "fly" at high speed. The 74-meter-long vessel is powered by a hydrofoil system, whose popularity has recently grown due to America’s Cup, one of the oldest yacht competitions.

It is designed with dry carbon fiber composite materials and is claimed to be the fastest of its kind with the ability to cruise at a top speed of 75 knots. The superyacht is equipped with six guest cabins, a shipowner suite, a helipad, and a beach club with a swimming pool over its four levels.

The foil system can be adjusted according to the cruising needs of the vessel and are expandable up to 15 meters when the yacht is anchored and can be closed up to 20 meters of the beam while the yacht is at high speed.

The designer informs that different superyacht configurations will allow much fast traveling than conventional smaller ships.

The team at the Italian studio was quoted by news agencies as saying the design of the yacht is largely inspired by foiling monohulls used in America Cup.

The vessel runs on three hydrogen-powered motors with an ability to reach 5,000 horsepower each. The design of the superyacht is just a concept for now, but the designers claim that they can actually build a superyacht within two years.

In case a buyer of the vessel is found, the cost of the yacht is expected to be around $87 million. “We like to remember that in 1964, shipbuilding was already capable of similar vessel construction," the designers say in a statement.