Teenage hacker became legend attacking companies. Then his rivals attacked him.
Robert McMillan , Jenny Strasburg , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 04 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
SummaryHis life in cybercrime began at age 11, investigators say, and went on to incursions into Nvidia and “Grand Theft Auto.” His case has brought worries about a new breed of fearless young hackers.
The City of London Police had put the teenage boy in the suburban Travelodge to protect him. They even set up a code with him and his mom to signal it was safe to open the door: “Lucky lucky."
