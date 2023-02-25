The spread of Covid-19 pandemic has affected the tourism industry drastically across the world, with countries imposing complete lockdowns during the first wave of the viral infection. However, the countries are now doing all to attract tourists after easing the Covid-19 restrictions.

One such nation is Taiwan, which has found a unique way of promoting tourism by offering cash or discount incentive to around 500,000 tourists this year for vacation, according to a CNN report.

This year, the popular tourist destination is aiming to welcome six million tourists. Taiwan's Premier Chen Chien-jen on Thursday said that the country is focused on doubling this figure in 2024 and about 10 million visitors by 2025. The government has taken the decision to attract visitors from key markets like Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macao, Europe, and America.

The Taiwan government will give handouts of NT$5,000 ($165) to 500,000 individual tourists and allowances of up to NT$20,000 ($658) to 90,000 tour groups, as per CNN report.

Wang Kuo-tsai, Taiwan's Transport Minister said that the amount will be transferred via digital mode so that tourists can cover their vacation costs including accommodation.

Last year, Taiwan had around 900,000 inbound visitors, mainly from Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and the United States, after the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong also announced 500,000 free air tickets to tourists from around the world earlier this month. The initiative will run from March onwards.

Most of the tickets - worth 2 billion Hong Kong dollars - will come from three local airlines via various promotional activities such as lucky draws, buy one get one promotions, and games. Tickets will be distributed in phases, with the Southeast Asian markets set to benefit in the first stage.

80,000 air tickets will also be given away to Hong Kong residents in the summer. Those living in the Greater Bay Area - a Chinese government initiative to link Hong Kong with neighboring mainland cities - will also benefit from the policy. This includes the technology and finance hub of Shenzhen and the manufacturing powerhouses of Dongguan and Foshan.