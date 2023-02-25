THIS tourist destination will reward travelers with around 13,000

This year, the popular tourist destination is aiming to welcome six million tourists. Taiwan's Premier Chen Chien-jen on Thursday said that the country is focused on doubling this figure in 2024 and about 10 million visitors by 2025. The government has taken the decision to attract visitors from key markets like Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macao, Europe, and America.

