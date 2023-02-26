With one year of war in Ukraine, transportation and communication lines have been destroyed completely. However, there is one train that has facilitated the movement and communication between the world leaders and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to a report by CNN Travel, it was 'Rail Force One'- the overnight train that recently took US President Joe Biden to Kyiv via Poland on a diplomatic visit.

The 10-hour overnight journey was a top-secret high-security challenge for Ukranian Railways, it reported.

Amid the invasion by Russia, the skies have become too dangerous for politicians in Ukraine. Therefore, it is only the country's rail network through which diplomatic visits have become possible. More than 200 foreign diplomatic missions arrived in Ukraine by train so far. These include Britain's Prime Minister Rishi SUnak, Canada's PM Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. Japan's Fumio Kishida is the only G7 leader yet to visit the country by train. Besides, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also uses this rail network when he has to visit abroad.

Biden's high-profile journey has brought a spotlight on Ukriane's vast rail network which is nearly 1,500 miles--12th largest in the world, CNN Travel reported. Moreover, Ukrzaliznytsia or Ukrainian Railways is the sixth largest rail passenger transporter in the world, and seventh for freight.

All you need to know about the vast rail network of Ukraine:

As per the report by CNN Travel, the rail network was first constructed in pre-Soviet times.

Ukraine forces have destroyed the cross-border links to Russia, it still connects with countries like Moldova, Poland, and Romania. In 2022, 28.9 million tons of grain were transported via the railways. In total, the vast rail network transported 17.1 million passengers last year. Some of the trains in Ukraine were reconfigured as medical facilities. Around 2,500 civilians were evacuated for medical treatment via rail last year. The train transported around 336,000 tons of humanitarian aid. During the war, Ukrzaliznytsia launched an app in August and started online bookings.

"In 2022, the country took possession of 65 new passenger rail carriages, bought two new diesel trains, and even found time to refurbish other trains in the network. They constructed new freight cars, and repaired others," CNN reported.

Ukraine's rail company has launched six new international rail routes, to destinations in Poland and Moldova, and seven domestic routes.

The company even debuted a new onboard menu for passengers, that includes “designer teas" and “natural ground coffee".

Tragically, 319 railway workers died in 2022, and 703 were injured. The company has launched an “Iron Family" program to support their families.