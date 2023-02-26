How Ukraine's trains take world leaders on a diplomatic odyssey amid war with Russia; all you need to know
- Amid the invasion by Russia, the skies have become too dangerous for politicians in Ukraine. Therefore, it is only the country's rail network through which diplomatic visits have become possible
With one year of war in Ukraine, transportation and communication lines have been destroyed completely. However, there is one train that has facilitated the movement and communication between the world leaders and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
