Amid the invasion by Russia, the skies have become too dangerous for politicians in Ukraine. Therefore, it is only the country's rail network through which diplomatic visits have become possible. More than 200 foreign diplomatic missions arrived in Ukraine by train so far. These include Britain's Prime Minister Rishi SUnak, Canada's PM Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. Japan's Fumio Kishida is the only G7 leader yet to visit the country by train. Besides, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also uses this rail network when he has to visit abroad.