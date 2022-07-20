This TV interview goes viral due to barking dogs, man striding in underwear

66-year-old Karen Firestone is Harvard educated asset manager who has been a frequent guest on a business network like Squawk Box among others. She is also the CEO of Aureus Asset Management. She is married to David Firestone, who is 69.
Working from home has its pros and cons. Sure, by working home, you're in your comfort zone and also manage to save a lot on costs such as traveling, fuel, and other amenities. But, working from home, has also shown some difficulties in carrying out a task especially if you are sitting before a camera in your house and being interviewed on a renowned media channel. This moment is true on CNBC's Squawk Box.
In her morning segment on Monday with Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen on CNBC's Squawk Box, she was supposed to talk about the future of the US market. However, her segment was first disturbed by her dogs barking in the background. And if that wasn't enough, then there was a man in his blue boxers suddenly traipsing from behind her.
Sorkin was conversing with Firestone when suddenly they were interrupted by the barking of dogs. Sorkin swiftly and smartly responded to the commotion by saying "dog days of summer" on the market. Kernen was also heard referring to Wall Street by stating 'dogs of the Dow'.
Firestone quickly apologised by saying, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry". Sorkin replied, "Don't be sorry, you know we love this. It just adds to the sort of... you know it's a live show.. that's what we enjoy."
Sorkin went ahead in asking about Wall Street's position in the current scenario and where it was headed. However, he also said, "the dog seems to think that the dog days are going to get a little more exciting. But maybe not in a good way come September," referring to the Wall Street outlook. And it was during this time, that a man in his underwear from a corner traipsed from behind Firestone.
Both Sorkin and Firestone did not bring up the matter of the man who appeared and disappeared in a fraction of seconds on the live show.
'I think she is excited," Firestone replied to Sorkin and also referred to her dogs.
The video of Sorkin and Firestone on Squawk Box went viral.
This is not the first time something unusual has happened on a live channel. The Covid-19 pandemic which led to broad-based adoption of work from home --- has shown many such moments on media channels. Earlier, a video of Professor Robert Kelley's TV appearance on the BBC went viral when his two kids made guest appearances throughout his interview on the channel.
