Twitter has begun the process of revoking legacy verified accounts, starting with a mass unfollowing and now follows 'no one’. Twitter's 'Twitter Verified' account, followed by 4.2 million accounts, now follows 'Zero' accounts whereas, earlier, it followed approximately 420,000 legacy verified accounts.

Twitter had previously announced the winding down of all legacy verified accounts from April 1 and the removal of checkmarks for those who still had them but were not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Variety previously reported that Twitter would remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that it had verified before Elon Musk's takeover, unless they had subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan.

The only individual Twitter users who will have verified blue check marks are those paying for Twitter Blue. The company announced that Twitter Blue is now available worldwide and would cost $8/month via the web and $11/month through in-app payment on iOS and Android.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," tweeted the company from its official handle. Twitter, however, has not revealed how it will deal with the accounts of people who have "notable" mentioned on it.

Twitter recently introduced a gold check-mark for companies and brands and has shifted government accounts to a grey check-mark. A subscription to the social network's new Twitter Verified Organizations program in the US will be the only way to keep a gold or grey check-mark badge. The subscription will cost $1,000/month (plus tax) and $50/month (plus tax) for each additional affiliate subaccount.

Twitter introduced verified accounts in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organisations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostor or parody accounts. The company did not charge for verification before Elon Musk's takeover. Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover.

(With ANI inputs)

