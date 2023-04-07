This Twitter account has 4.2 million followers but it follows no one2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 06:05 AM IST
Companies and brands now have a gold check-mark on Twitter, and government accounts have been shifted to a grey check-mark.
Twitter has begun the process of revoking legacy verified accounts, starting with a mass unfollowing and now follows 'no one’. Twitter's 'Twitter Verified' account, followed by 4.2 million accounts, now follows 'Zero' accounts whereas, earlier, it followed approximately 420,000 legacy verified accounts.
