This US university will teach India’s contribution to the world

The Foundation for India Studies (FIS) and Texas Southern University (TSU) in the United States have announced the creation of an India Studies programme for its graduate school in order to encourage the study of India in the United States, particularly in Houston. According to a TSU release, this alliance will develop and implement India-focused programmes at the university in collaboration with the foundation, which will encourage the study of India in the United States.

