This Wall Street veteran's fear is the Fed hiking sooner than expected

The Fed’s plans to pare stimulus from as early as next month is sending ripples through the world’s biggest bond market. US 10-year yields rose as much as five basis points to 1.57% in early Wednesday trading, while 30-year yields jumped the same amount to 2.15%. The 10-year breakeven rate, a gauge of expectations of consumer prices derived from the difference in yield between Treasuries and inflation-linked securities, increased to 2.51%, the highest since May.

