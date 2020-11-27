This was a 100% rigged election: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially confirmed the winner of the US election. On Thursday, the US president took to the twitter to claim that the recent presidential election was 100% RIGGED.

Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2020

He described the US voting infrastructure as "like a third-world country."

Trump has made an unprecedented attempt to defy the results of the election by refusing to concede, spreading wild theories about stolen ballots and launching baseless legal challenges that have been thrown out by courts across the country.

Answering his first questions from reporters since the November 3 vote, the president moved closer to accepting that he would serve only one term in office before Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

When asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College confirmed Biden's victory, Trump said, "Certainly I will. And you know that."

But "if they do, they made a mistake," he said, adding, "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede."

The Electoral College, which determines the White House winner, will meet on December 14 to certify Biden's victory, with Biden receiving 306 votes to Trump's 232.

"This was a massive fraud," Trump said about the result, again without providing any evidence during his remarks to reporters on Thursday, the Thanksgiving holiday.

