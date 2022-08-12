‘This will be Mars one day,’ Elon Musk shares photo of spacecraft launch

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made no secret of his plans to send humans to Mars by 2050. The tech titan has talked about his dream to make a human colony on the Red planet. In his latest post, Musk envisioned the day when a rocket successfully lands on the Martian surface. The billionaire shared a picture of a spacecraft and caption it, " This will be Mars one day".

