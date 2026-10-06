Thor star Chris Hemsworth’s 14-year-old daughter India Rose wins boys-only bull-riding contest | Who is she?

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is celebrating a major achievement by his 14-year-old daughter, India Rose, after she won a bull-riding competition featuring an all-boys field.

The Thor star shared videos from the event on Instagram, showing India Rose competing in a dirt arena and holding on to a bucking bull. Hemsworth proudly praised his daughter for being the only girl in the competition and defeating her male competitors.

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“Just wanna say my daughter is a savage. Only girl in the comp and took home the win. Proud moment,” Hemsworth wrote in a post on Instagram.

In another video, the actor is seen hugging his daughter and congratulating her on the victory, calling her a “champion bull rider”.

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Who is India Rose Hemsworth? India Rose is the eldest child of Chris Hemsworth and Spanish actor-model Elsa Pataky. She was born in London in 2012. The couple, who married in December 2010, also have twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, born in 2014.

Hemsworth frequently shares glimpses of his family life on social media, and India Rose has also appeared in her father's films.

She played Love, the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher, in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). The character ultimately becomes Thor's adopted daughter at the end of the film.

Beyond acting, India Rose is known for her interest in sports. She is a competitive Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and an avid dirt-bike rider, according to her social media.

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Why was she named India? Hemsworth has previously explained that the name was inspired by his wife, Elsa Pataky's, connection to India.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth said that Pataky had spent considerable time in the country and that they both loved India, which influenced their decision to name their daughter India Rose.

What happened at the bull-riding competition? Hemsworth's videos showed India Rose preparing for her ride before entering the arena. In a playful exchange, her father asked how long she thought she could stay on the bull.

When Hemsworth suggested seven seconds, India confidently corrected him, saying she could last eight.

She ultimately delivered the performance needed to win the competition, becoming the only girl in the field to beat the boys and take home the trophy.

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