OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Those fully-vaccinated against Covid can gather without masks, CDC says

New York: Fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a boy to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Amritsar.

Covid-19: 14 deaths, 1,239 new cases in Punjab

1 min read . 09:55 PM IST
Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

Delhi: Govt gave free rations to 69.60 lakh people not having ration cards

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai.

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID-19 cases today

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST
A traveller reacts as a health worker tries to take his nasal swab for COVID-19 test outside a bus station in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, Feb.17, 2021. A cluster of over a 100 cases has been detected in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru at an apartment complex, prompting state authorities to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for international travelers, or those who had visited or transited through either South Africa or Brazil. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Tamil Nadu records 556 new covid-19 cases and three deaths

1 min read . 09:12 PM IST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 30 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

Authorised vaccine doses first became available in December, and they were products that required two doses spaced weeks apart. But since January, a small but growing number of Americans have been fully vaccinated, and have been asking questions like: Do I still have to wear a mask? Can I go to a bar now? Can I finally see my grandchildren?

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout