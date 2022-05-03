‘Those not investing in India…’: PM Modi invokes FOMO at his Denmark visit

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At the business meet, PM Modi said ongoing economic reforms have created investment opportunities in various sectors like green technology, cold chains, shipping and ports
“These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the India-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen.
PM Modi is on a three day Europe visit, where he already completed the first leg by visiting Germany and meeting Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On the second leg of the journey, PM Modi arrived at Denmark today and took part in a business meet at the Scandinavian country.
At the business meet, the Prime Minister of India invoked an interesting term in order woo investors. The PM mentioned popular social media expression FOMO (fear of missing out) during his Denmark visit and said those not investing in India will certainly miss out.
PM Modi further added that ongoing economic reforms have created investment opportunities in various sectors like green technology, cold chains, shipping and ports.
India, he added, was also working on the PM-GatiShakti programme to create infrastructure facilities for the next generation.
Modi told the gathering there is great scope of investing in green technology. He further said the business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past.
"The strengths of our nations complement each other," he said.
“I always thought FOMO was about Friday nights or parties but I realise that it’s about India!" the Danish PM Mette Frederiksen replied to PM Modi's 'FOMO statement.
Later, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted pictures of Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen participating in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from the two countries and also a video of the two leaders being greeted after the meeting by Indian community members.
"Enriching conversations on ways to combine Denmark's skill & India's scale, especially in areas of clean energy & climate friendly technologies," Bagchi said about the business forum meeting.
