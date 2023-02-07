'Thought it was the apocalypse…': Eyewitnesses recall horror of Turkey-Syria earthquake as death toll continues to mount
As rescue operations continue, there are fears that the death toll may rise sharply in the coming days. According to the World Health Organization up to 23 million people could be affected by the quake.
As a series of deadly earthquakes rippled through eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, some thought that the apocalypse had finally arrived. Another likened the repeated quakes to being ‘shaken like a baby in a crib’. the death toll has now crossed the 5000 mark with tens of thousands of other civilians injured.
