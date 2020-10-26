Subscribe
Home >News >World >Thousands flee as Typhoon Molave slams Philippines
Residents evacuate from their home in the coastal area of Legaspi City, Albay province south of Manila.

Thousands flee as Typhoon Molave slams Philippines

1 min read . 05:44 AM IST Bloomberg

  The typhoon locally known as Quinta forced nearly 25,000 people in the Bicol region to leave their homes amid threats of landslides and flash floods, authorities said
  • About 20 cyclones pass through the disaster-prone Philippines each year

Thousands of people were evacuated in the Philippines as Typhoon Molave traverses the Southeast Asian nation.

Thousands of people were evacuated in the Philippines as Typhoon Molave traverses the Southeast Asian nation.

The typhoon locally known as Quinta forced nearly 25,000 people in the Bicol region to leave their homes amid threats of landslides and flash floods, authorities said.

The typhoon locally known as Quinta forced nearly 25,000 people in the Bicol region to leave their homes amid threats of landslides and flash floods, authorities said.

The typhoon has made its fifth landfall over Oriental Mindoro at 3:30 a.m. Monday, packing maximum winds of 125 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 180 kilometers, the Philippine weather bureau said. It is expected to re-intensify within 24 to 48 hours before exiting the country on Tuesday.

About 20 cyclones pass through the disaster-prone Philippines each year.

