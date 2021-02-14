OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Thousands march in Japan to protest Myanmar coup, biggest demonstration so far
Demonstrators hold posters depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a march to protest against the military coup in Myanmar, in central Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold posters depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a march to protest against the military coup in Myanmar, in central Tokyo, Japan February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (REUTERS)

Thousands march in Japan to protest Myanmar coup, biggest demonstration so far

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 10:18 PM IST Reuters

More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the downtown shopping areas of Shibuya and Omotesando with posters saying 'Help us save Myanmar'

TOKYO: Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date.

More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the downtown shopping areas of Shibuya and Omotesando with posters saying "Help us save Myanmar" and "Stop Crimes Against Humanity". Tokyo police said they couldn't comment on how many people attended the event.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
World Health Organization (WHO) shows Wuhan mission leader Peter Ben Embarek delivering remarks during a press conference

WHO team finds possible signs of wider COVID outbreak in Wuhan on Dec 20: Report

2 min read . 11:00 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: New Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi

Italy gets green superministry as Draghi eyes EU funds

3 min read . 10:59 PM IST
Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 14, 2021

Mint Lite | Myanmar protests, Hong Kong money flow probe, Japan quake & more

3 min read . 10:47 PM IST
Andrews Air Force Base: President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Camp David, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. AP/PTI(AP02_13_2021_000017B)

Biden order reestablishes faith-focused White House office

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST

The march came as tens of thousands took to the streets of Myanmar on Sunday in a ninth straight day of protests. Several demonstrations have been held in Japan since the Feb. 1 coup, mainly by Myanmar residents of Japan.

While the detention of elected leader Suu Kyi is currently due to end on Monday, the coup has been denounced by Western countries, with the United States announcing some sanctions on the ruling generals. While other countries also considering measures, Japan and some other Asian nations are unlikely to cut ties given Myanmar's strategic importance in the region.

"It is very heart-rending," said Thant Zaw Htun, 45, originally from Yangon and now an employee at a recruitment agency, referring to the protests in Myanmar.

"I want to go back to Myanmar to join them but cannot because of the situation (travel ban due to the coronavirus pandemic). Instead, I join here today to do what I can do."

While some carried portraits of Suu Kyi, others wore face masks and even earrings bearing Suu Kyi's image. Most remained silent rather than shout slogans as they marched in an effort to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

"As a Myanmar national, I absolutely cannot accept the military's coup in Myanmar," said Thwe Thwe Tun, 27, who works at a construction company.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

   "I think all Myanmar people in Japan have the same opinion."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout