OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Thousands of 'cold-stunned' sea turtles rescued off coast of Texas
Rescued turtles stunned by cold weather at an evacuation centre in South Padre Island, Texas (via REUTERS)
Rescued turtles stunned by cold weather at an evacuation centre in South Padre Island, Texas (via REUTERS)

Thousands of 'cold-stunned' sea turtles rescued off coast of Texas

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 11:45 AM IST Reuters

Thousands of sea turtles unused to the plunge in temperatures have been washing up on the beaches of South Padre Island, off the southern coast of Texas

The brutal cold snap that has frozen Texas hasn't only numbed unprepared people to the bone - thousands of turtles have been caught off-guard too.

Thousands of sea turtles unused to the plunge in temperatures have been washing up on the beaches of South Padre Island, off the southern coast of Texas. Volunteers have brought some 4,700 of them to a convention centre, where they are being kept in tubs and enclosures before they can be released when the water is warmer.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
H-1B visas: Successful applicants would be decided by a computerised draw of lots.

US reaches 65,000 H-1B visa cap for 2021

1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Healthcare workers test teachers and school workers for coronavirus.

Mutation in spike protein makes coronavirus eight times more infectious: Study

2 min read . 01:16 PM IST
IMMOKALEE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Medical workers handle rapid Covid-19 tests amongst the agricultural community on February 17, 2021 in Immokalee, Florida. Immokalee, which has a poverty rate of over 40 percent and whose population is made up primarily of agricultural workers, has joined with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and Partners in Health to test, educate and vaccinate the community during the Covid-19 outbreak. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Global Covid-19 infections drop to slowest pace since October

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
The seaplane at the Sabarmati Riverfront, in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat seaplane service is back in action again!

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

"It's an unprecedented event," said Wendy Knight, executive director of research and conservation centre Sea Turtle Inc, which has been helming the effort. Knight said normally only 100-500 turtles wash up on the beaches in south Texas each winter.

Millions of Texans have been left without heat due to energy blackouts in the state triggered by a cold spell in which both air and water temperatures have dropped well below typical levels.

Video shot by Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, shows volunteers carefully placing the animals on a trolley, and then the convention centre floor covered in turtles of all shapes and sizes.

Caum refers to the turtles as being "cold-stunned" - a condition where cold-blooded animals suddenly exhibit hypothermic reactions such as lethargy and an inability to move when the temperature in the environment around them drops.

"We've brought them to the convention centre to get their core temperatures back up," said Caum, narrating one of the videos.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

In the latest video posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Caum related how the centre's power and water supplies were restored overnight.

"We've expanded down both wings. The heat is coming back up in the corridor," Caum says as the video shows a passageway filled with turtles lying end-to-end on blue canvas.

"We've collected a lot, now, we'll try to save them," Caum said.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout