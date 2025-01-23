Thailand legalized same-sex and transgender marriage, allowing nearly 2,000 couples to wed in a historic first for Southeast Asia. The new law grants equal rights, including adoption and inheritance, marking a significant milestone for LGBTQ acceptance in the country.

Nearly 2,000 same-sex and transgender couples formalised their union on Thursday as Thailand implemented an equal marriage law. The new bill came into effect following a royal endorsement — making it the first country in Southeast Asia to recognise such relationships. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 1,832 same-sex couples had tied the knot by 6:00 pm local time at more than 800 district offices across the country. Well over 1,000 registered at district offices, while 185 couples registered their union at a daylong gala celebration at a shopping mall in central Bangkok.

The couples included actors Apiwat "Porsch" Apiwatsayree and Sappanyoo "Arm'"Panatkool — who tied the knot at the Phra Nakorn district office in Bangkok.

Thailand has long had an international reputation for tolerance of the LGBTQ community, and opinion polls reported in local media have shown overwhelming public support for equal marriage.

“From now on, all love will be certified by law. All couples will live with honor and dignity in Thailand," insisted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra via video message.

What is the Thai marriage equality bill? The marriage equality bill — which sailed through both houses of parliament — amends the phrasing of Article 1448 of the Thai Civil and Commercial Code. The words "man and woman" and "husband and wife"have now been replaced with "individuals" and "marriage partners". It is intended to grant full legal, financial and medical rights to LGBTQ couples. Partners will have equal rights and responsibilities in dealing with joint assets, tax obligations and deductions, inheritance rights and survivor benefits.

Meanwhile former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led a parade of newlyweds on a rainbow-colored carpet outside an exhibition hall at the Siam Paragon mall. The politician — under whose government the ruling Pheu Thai party introduced the new law — also took an indirect swipe at newly appointed US President Donald Trump. The POTUS had insisted during his inauguration speech that it would be official US policy “that there are only two genders: male and female."

Thavisin noted on Thursday that “a powerful country’s" new leader had “announced clearly that there are only two genders in his country." He struck a comparison with the mid-sized population and smaller economy and opined that his country had a ‘bigger heart’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}