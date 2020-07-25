A woman carrying a dog walks inside the baseball stadium where thousands of stranded Filipinos due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are crammed while waiting to be transported back to their provinces through a government transportation program, in Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila, Philippines,

Thousands of stranded Filipinos crammed into baseball stadium amid covid risks

2 min read . 05:35 PM IST

Reuters

Officials had reserved the stadium as a place to test people before transporting them back to their home provinces under a program to help people who had lost their jobs in the capital return to their families elsewhere